Iran, India to hold joint naval drill in Persian Gulf

The Indian Navy’s “peace and friendship” fleet, which includes three destroyers under the command of Captain Anshul Kishore, has docked in Iran’s Bandar Abbas.

According to Iranian Navy officer Captain Masoud Beigi, the naval forces of the two countries are going to hold a joint exercise north of the Hormuz Strait.

He noted that the Indian forces on board the visiting combat and training fleet will also tour the cultural and recreational sites of Bandar Abbas during their four-day stay in Iran.

The Iranian commander said such reciprocal visits would strengthen the friendly relations between the navies of the two countries.

