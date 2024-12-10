12th Iran Int'l Aerospace Exhibition kicks off in Kish Island

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by Iran's Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the commander of the Iranian Air Force, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the CEO of Iran's Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) within the Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard, and the CEO of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Siavash Pourfarzaneh.

The 12th Iran International Air Show is scheduled to be held from December 10 to 13, 2024, and is recognized as the largest gathering in Iran's aerospace industry. It will showcase domestic and foreign companies, research centers, aerospace schools, and knowledge-based organizations.

This exhibition is crucial for strengthening the country's aerospace infrastructure. It will feature air shows, unveil new achievements in the industry, and create opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and technology.

AMK/6312999