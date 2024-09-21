  1. Politics
No enemy dares invading Iran's soil: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Speaking at the ceremony of the Iranian Armed Forces military parade on Saturday morning, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that no enemy dares to invade Iran's soil.

Today, the strength and deterrence of Iran does not allow any demon to invade our soil, Pezeshkian stressed.

"Today, we strongly announce to the world that in addition to defending our country, with unity and cohesion among Islamic countries, we can maintain our region's peace and security and show our honor and pride to the world," he added.

"With this unity, we can curb the usurper, bloodthirsty, and criminal Israel which has no mercy on women, men, and children. If we have unity and join hands, Israel will not be able to continue its crimes," the Iranian president emphasized.

On the occasion of the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week, the Iranian Armed Forces are staging a military parade across the country.

