Iran's nuclear chief to meet with IAEA’s Grossi in Vienna

Eslami has said that Iran will present its nuclear industry achievements and progress at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"On Monday, September 16, 2024, I will deliver a speech at the event and express Iran's achievements and goals in the peaceful nuclear industry. I will express the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Eslami wrote in his account on a social media platform on Sunday.

He added that he will meet with counterparts and officials of different countries and Rafael Grossi, the IAEA director general.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Iran's nuclear achievements pavilion will be displayed, and the nuclear scientific forum is scheduled to be held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment on the sidelines of this meeting, he said.

Eslami left Tehran for Vienna on Saturday evening at the head of a delegation to participate and give a speech at the meeting.

The 68th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

The AEOI, established on July 7, 1974, is responsible for developing nuclear technology and all matters related to nuclear energy in the country.

