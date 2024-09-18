Pager blast has no importance compared to Hezbollah op.

Reza Zabib noted on his social account that war fluctuates between victory and challenge, and comes with a cost.

He noted that although the terrorist operation of the Zionist regime against the people of Lebanon had a physical extent, it had little strategic importance compared to the humiliation of the regime's technology, intelligence, and security with the Arbaeen operation and Yemen's "Palestine-2" Hypersonic Missile.

The missile, "Palestine-2," was revealed through footage released by an al-Masirah channel, showcasing what Yemen asserted to be cutting-edge technology designed to challenge regional defense systems.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts carried out by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terrorism in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the attack and said that the Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.

