Sep 16, 2024, 12:30 PM

Eight injured as Ukrainians shell Russia’s Belgorod: Governor

Eight injured as Ukrainians shell Russia’s Belgorod: Governor

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – A Ukrainian attack on the Russian borderline city of Belgorod left eight people injured this morning, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As many as eight civilians have been wounded, according to preliminary information. Of those injured, one woman is in extremely grave condition, while the other sustained wounds of varying severity," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that they had been hospitalized, according to TASS.

Also, a private home and more than 15 cars caught fire as a result of direct hits, the official said. Firefighting teams are working to extinguish the fires, he added.

