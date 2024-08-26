Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia’s 7 provinces

The Russian Ministry of Defense last night said that it warded off the drone attacks of the Ukrainian army.

According to this report, the air defense of the Russian army was able to destroy 20 Ukrainian drones. Ukraine’s drone attack was carried out in seven different provinces of Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 9 drones were shot down in ‘Saratov’ and 3 drones in ‘Kursk’ regions.

Also, two drones were intercepted in each of ‘Belgorod’, ‘Bryansk’ and ‘Tula’ regions, and one drone was shot down in each of Oryol and Ryazan cities.

In the recent days, missile and drone attacks have intensified in the war in Ukraine, and the two countries are targeting each other's various military and infrastructural targets.

According to published reports, the Russian army will respond to Ukraine’s drone attacks.

The Ukrainian war started in 2021 due to Kiev's efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

Despite the comprehensive and all-out support of the United States and the European Union for Ukraine, the country's government has not been able to stop the advance of the Russian army and has lost more than 15% of its territory. In addition, the efforts for peace talks have also been followed by the explicit opposition of the European Union.

MA/FNA1724656355124081704