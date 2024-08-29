Russia says it has intercepted, destroyed 6 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the country's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 6 attacking drones of the Ukrainian army in Belgorod and Bersani regions last night.

Also, three sea drones (unmanned guided floats) of the Ukrainian army, which were sailing in the Black Sea towards the Crimean Peninsula, were destroyed by the Russian forces.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense of Russia issued a statement and described the details of the continuation of the special operations of this country's military in Ukraine.

Camps of foreign mercenaries as well as locations of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were targeted in 148 districts, the statement added.

