68th session of IAEA General Conference kicks off in Vienna

The representatives from member states will discuss a range of issues, including nuclear security in Ukraine, the implementation of guarantees under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in North Korea, as well as the IAEA’s guarantees in the Middle East.

The event is being traditionally held at the Vienna International Center (VIC) and will run until September 20, according to TASS.

A Scientific Forum on Atoms4Food - Better Agriculture for Better Life will be held in conjunction with the General Conference. Its participants will discuss the use of nuclear technologies in agriculture.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will speak at the opening of the conference and forum.

