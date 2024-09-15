  1. World
Sep 15, 2024, 10:52 AM

Deadly twin blasts in Somali capital leave at least 3 killed

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – At least three people have been killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The bombs, which exploded on Saturday evening, were planted along the main road between Mogadishu's southeastern districts of Dharkinley and Kahda, a route frequently used by locals, Anadolu Agency reported.

A security official in Mogadishu said, on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, that the death toll could rise given the number of people using the road in the evening.

He said the security forces rushed to the scene, cordoning off the road for traffic and conducting investigations.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the twin blasts, but the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the capital in the recent past.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from Al Shabab and the Daesh terror groups.

