Ghalibaf, Bagheri blast Zionist regime for massacre in Gaza

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghlibaf strongly condemned Israel’s killing of more than 100 Palestinians in an attack on a Gaza City school, saying that the West’s support encourages the regime to continue its genocide of Palestinians.

“The criminal gang ruling the occupied Palestinian territories, through the heinous massacre of more than 100 displaced children and innocent people who had sheltered in Gaza’s al-Tabeen School, once again proved that it seeks brutal genocide of Palestinians and wants to mock human values. We strongly condemn this crime”, Ghalibaf wrote on X social media platform on Saturday.

“Western governments’ support for Israel, particularly the US, encourages the regime to continue with this genocide”, the parliament speaker further said, adding that the Zionist regime only understands the language of force, and Muslim governments should put aside “farce statements and stop the Zionist’s murder machine.”

Also, in similar remarks, Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that an Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s al-Tabeen School leaves no doubt about the regime’s intention of genocide against the Palestinian people.

In a post on X, Bagheri Kani criticized the international community’s appeasement towards “the criminal Zionist entity”, saying that it is tantamount to welcoming the spread of evilness and denying human civilization’s principles.

The interim Iranian foreign minister further called on all governments, on top of them the Islamic governments, to assume their shared moral and legal responsibility to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

He meanwhile lamented the governments that give military, political and financial support to the Israeli regime and guarantee its impurity.

Bagheri said that these governments, particularly the US, the UK and Canada, are an accomplice in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

