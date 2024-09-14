Sanctioning states to regret their irrational actions

In a post on his X account, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “I seize this opportunity to congratulate all dear Iranians, Iranian scientists and researchers and especially those involved in successful launch of the Chamran-1 research satellite by Qaem-1000 satellite and its placement in an orbit of 550 km from the Earth.”

The irrational and illogical sanctioning countries have once again received clear response to their irrational actions, he said, adding that Iran is a logical, powerful and constructive actor and sanctioning countries are better to rationalize their behavior and speech.

The Chamran-1 research satellite was launched into space by the Qaem- 100 satellite carrier on Saturday and was successfully placed in a 550 km orbit.

The Chamran-1 satellite weighs about 60 kg and its main mission is to test hardware and software systems to prove orbital maneuver technology in height and phase.

Designed and built by IRGC aerospace experts, the Qaem-100 satellite carrier was able to successfully complete the orbiting operation of Chamran-1 satellite.

