Sanctioning is a failed experience: FM Araghchi

"Western countries should know and it would be surprising that if they still do not know that sanctioning other countries is an expression of failure. They are unable to impose their own agenda on Iran through sanctions," said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in an interview with local Iranian IRIB News Agency.

The new Iranian foreign minister said that the sanctions have proven to be a failed experience when it comes to nuclear issues or other areas.

"It is a failed experience, and it is surprising that they still pin hope on this failed policy," he added.

Pointing out that Iran is strongly continuing its path, Araghchi said, "Although we (Iran) have always been a man of dialogue and we have never abandoned constructive talks to reach a shared understanding over the disputed issues, and we are ready, but the talks should be based on mutual respect rather than threats and pressure.

"Sanctions are a tool of pressure and confrontation, not a tool of cooperation, and it is a failed tool and has not been able to prove its effectiveness in practice," added the foreign minister.

At the end of the interview with IRIB, Araghchi advised the Western countries to change course and give up sanctioning policy.

MNA/6224719