US sanctions against Russian media extraordinary situation

"Today the situation is extraordinary. Yesterday, Russian journalists in the US were subjected to aggression. They were subjected to a real terrorist information attack, both as corporations and in their personal capacity," Maria Zakharova told a BRICS media summit.

Zakharova also characterized the US sanctions as "an attack on freedom of speech," Sputnik reported.

"In addition to the monstrous, completely unjustified political statements made yesterday by Washington regarding the media, parallel to this, there is also physical aggression against journalists," the spokeswoman said.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States imposed new sanctions against three entities and two individuals for their alleged disinformation campaign on Russia’s behalf. The Treasury Department then issued a general license authorizing wind-down transactions with Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya and TV Novosti through November 13 after it imposed full blocking sanctions against the two entities.

