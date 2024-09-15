Iran producing advanced rockets despite sanctions

"Iran has successfully launched its domestically-developed Chamran 1 research satellite into orbit, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space program," Iran's embassy in London said in a post on X social media platform, referring to the successful launch of the Chamran-1 satellite into orbit.

"The era when Iran struggled to purchase missiles from others to defend itself during an imposed war has passed," it added.

"Today, despite ongoing sanctions, Iran is producing advanced rockets and launching satellites into space. It’s time to address Iran with respect, not through the language of sanction," it concluded.

On Saturday, the Chamran-1 research satellite was launched into space by the Qaem 100 satellite carrier and was successfully placed in a 550 km orbit.

The Chamran-1 satellite weighs about 60 kg and its main mission is to test hardware and software systems to prove orbital maneuver technology in height and phase.

Designed and built by IRGC aerospace experts, the Qaem-100 satellite carrier was able to successfully complete the orbiting operation of Chamran-1 satellite.

MP/