Oman emphasizes expanding port cooperation with Iran

During a visit to Imam Khomeini (RA) Port, the Omani delegation expressed their interest in taking advantage of the potential existing at the port in line with expanding trade and economic exchanges with Iran.

The Omani trade-economic delegation visited the loading and unloading operations of various types of goods and commodities at Imam Khomeini Port.

In addition to concluding memoranda of understanding (MoUs), the Omani delegation and Iranian officials stressed the need to boost cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, the website of Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

The Special Economic Zone of Imam Khomeini Port is the largest commercial hub for grains in Iran.

The capacity of the port in terms of supply of goods, transit, possibility of re-export of goods and also the implementation of huge private sector investments in this zone were among the topics that attracted the attention of the visiting Omani trade and economic delegation.

