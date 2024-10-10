Senior Iranian general goes to Oman for joint military drill

General Kioumars Heidari arrived in Muscat on Wednesday at the head of a high-ranking military delegation and was welcomed by his Omani counterpart Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi at Seeb Air Base.

The Iranian Army's ground forces will participate in the final ceremony of the first ground exercise of the two countries militaries.

On October 8 and 9, the Iranian Navy and the Royal Navy, with the support of the Royal Oman Air Force, the Royal Oman Police, and the Maritime Security Center conducted a joint maritime search and rescue exercise.

The exercise which was carried out in Oman's territorial sea included several military training programs and the use of the most important modern methods for coordinating joint sea and air search and rescue operations following the planned exercise.

SD/6252644