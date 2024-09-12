Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashes over Black Sea

The aircraft, which took off from the Saki airbase in Novofedorivka, disappeared from radar after launching four of its six missiles at maritime targets, according to initial reports.

Sources suggest that the fighter jet may have been shot down by a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) fired from a boat in the Black Sea. Although the exact cause of the crash has not been confirmed, reports from the area point to a possible MANPADS strike. According to available information, both pilots are believed to have died in the incident.

“There has been no official confirmation regarding the fate of the two crew members, but it is highly likely that neither survived,” analysts indicated, Defence Blog reported.

MP/PR