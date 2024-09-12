  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Sep 12, 2024, 9:39 AM

Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashes over Black Sea

Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashes over Black Sea

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed into the Black Sea on the night of September 10 near Sevastopol during a strike operation targeting Ukraine.

The aircraft, which took off from the Saki airbase in Novofedorivka, disappeared from radar after launching four of its six missiles at maritime targets, according to initial reports.

Sources suggest that the fighter jet may have been shot down by a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) fired from a boat in the Black Sea. Although the exact cause of the crash has not been confirmed, reports from the area point to a possible MANPADS strike. According to available information, both pilots are believed to have died in the incident.

“There has been no official confirmation regarding the fate of the two crew members, but it is highly likely that neither survived,” analysts indicated, Defence Blog reported.

MP/PR

News ID 221096

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News