"The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours," the Russian Defense Ministry report said, according to TASS.

Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile troops of the Russian armed forces destroyed a railroad train carrying foreign weapons, as well as a facility for the production of components for short-range ballistic missiles in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian air defense downed Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jet and 55 drones, including 22 ones outside of the area of the special military operation, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense downed a MiG-29 fighter jet of Ukraine’s air forces, as well as intercepted a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four France-produced guided aerial bombs, and 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 22 outside of the area of the special military operation," the report said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 545 servicemen in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s Center battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

