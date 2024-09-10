Delta planes collide on taxiways at Atlanta airport

A meteorologist with WFTS, an ABC affiliate in Tampa Bay, Florida, says he was a passenger with a crew from the TV station on one of the planes headed from Atlanta to Louisiana, Fox reported.

According to the meteorologist, the back of his plane was clipped by another plane as they were taxiing out to the runway.

According to Delta Air Lines, the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350.

There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights.

There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526. At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected.

Delta says it is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities on this incident.

NTSB has confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they are aware of the incident and are gathering additional information.

The ground collision happened at approximately 10:07 a.m.

MNA/PR