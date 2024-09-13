Russia expels 6 British diplomats on spying charges

The Federal Security Service (FSB) in a statement said it acquired documents confirming that the Directorate of Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the British foreign office made its main task "to inflict strategic defeat" on Russia, Anadolu Agency reported.

The FSB said that after the beginning of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022, the directorate was transformed "into a special service," working against Russia.

"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow through the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation.

"On the basis of documents provided by the FSB of Russia, as well as in response to numerous unfriendly steps by London, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow, whose actions signs of intelligence and subversive work were found," it said.

The FSB warned of further action if similar actions by employees of the British diplomatic mission are uncovered.

The withdrawal of the accreditation means the diplomats have no official ground to stay in Russia and must leave the country.

