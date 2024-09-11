Pezeshkian explains agenda of his Iraq visit

Stating that this trip is in line with the development of interactions with neighboring countries, based on the policies announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian underlined that several agreements would be signed between Tehran and Baghdad during his visit to the Arab state.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian hailed the Iraqi people's sincere hosting of Arbaeen pilgrims, adding that he would also visit the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala during his Iraq visit.

He further cited that he would also visit the cities of Basra, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Iraq on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the authorities of the neighboring Arab country.

Pezeshkian would visit Baghdad as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He is scheduled to meet with highest-ranking Iraqi officials including the president Abdul Latif Rashid, the prime minister Al Sudani and the parliament speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

Pezeshkian will also hold a meeting with the Iranian business persons residing in the neighboring country.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

