In a post on his X account on Tuesday Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Qom congratulated the athletes and para-athletes in the 2024 Olympics and para-Olympics in Paris and also praised them for observing Islamic values.

Iranian para-athletes shone in Paris Paralympics with a record haul of 26 medals on September 8.

The achievement came after the Iranian athletes finished the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 21st place after winning a total of 12 medals on August 11.

