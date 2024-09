Bajolvand managed to record 37.24 meters in the first throw, 41.75 in the second throw, 36.89 in the third throw, made a mistake in the fourth throw, 39.26 in the fifth throw.

In the sixth throw, he threw the discus 40.44 to finally win the silver medal with a score of 41.75.

He also won a silver medal in the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

