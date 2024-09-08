Iran records best-ever Paralympics Games with 26 medals

At the end 10-day 2024 Paris Paralympics on Sunday, Iranian athletes won 8 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 7 bronze medals and finished in 14th place on the medal table

This number of medals is the highest number of medals that Iranian para athletes have won in all 10 editions of their participation in the Paralympic Games. Paris Paralympics was the 17th edition of the games.

The achievement came after the Iranian athletes finished the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 21st place after winning a total of 12 medals on August 11.

However, Iran's best record in all editions of Para-Olympics was in London 2012 where the Iranian para-athletes landed in 11th place with 24 medals (10 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze medals.)

