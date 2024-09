He threw 69.74 meters to win a silver medal.

Briton Daniel Pembroke seized the gold with a throw of 74.49 and bronze medal went to Cuban Ulicer Aguilera Cruz with 62.51 meters.

Athletics at the 2024 Summer Paralympics take place at Stade de France in Paris.

Iran has sent 65 athletes in 10 sports to the Games.

