First Olympics opening ceremony in UNESCO World Heritage Site

One of the significant and contentious issues among experts is the discussion about the utilization of historical sites and hosting artistic events in these monuments, particularly those listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Some experts strictly recommend preservation, while others believe that holding cultural and artistic events in world heritage sites and historical monuments actually showcases the capacity of a country's culture and history, ultimately contributing to the development of the tourism industry.

In this paper, we will explore part of the international experience of the largest sporting event in the world - the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony - at the Versailles Palace and Gardens in Paris, a World Heritage Site.

For the first time in the history of the modern Olympic Games, the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony was held in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The ceremony is unusual in that it is not held in a stadium, but in the heart of the city, at a location that was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

Over two weeks, the banks of the Seine River and the surrounding world heritage sites hosted several events of the Paris Olympic Games, including beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, judo and wrestling at Champ de Mars, marathon swimming from Alexander III Bridge, fencing and taekwondo at the Grand Palais, archery at the Hôtel des Invalides, breakdancing, freestyle BMX, skateboarding, and 3x3 basketball, as well as triathlon, cycling, and athletics, all held at Place de la Concorde. The Versailles Palace and Gardens, which have been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1979, also hosted equestrian events.

The Olympics are known for their stunning stadiums, such as the Bird’s Nest in the 2008 Beijing Games, the Olympiastadion in the 1972 Munich Games, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the 1932 and 1984 Games. However, in recent years, the construction of these structures has added to the greed and extravagance of this costly event. Nations have been misled, spending billions of dollars on building structures with short lifespans.

As host cities now seek financial prudence and responsibility, Paris has set a standard for simplicity with elegance. The city did not need a set of new structures to impress the audience. For centuries, this city and region have been filled with architectural masterpieces.

To make a grand statement, this area only needed to showcase its natural beauty. While some Olympics have turned the host into a mere accessory for their goals, Paris did the opposite, using the Games to equip and enhance its tourism and cultural heritage.

Although the 2024 Olympics may not be the first modern intrusion into Versailles Palace, it is an unusual event. On the same grounds where kings and world leaders once hunted, rode horses, and made decisions that shaped history, spectators now queued for free Coca-Cola in plastic cups and sneaked off with their cigarettes among the trees.

In the same place where World War I officially ended, tourists loudly complained about the lack of Wi-Fi.

But the important point is this—none of this is a bad thing. History loses its meaning if it does not have a platform to be showcased. While Versailles Palace today is no less impressive than it was in the 16th century, perhaps seeing it in stark contrast with concession stands and temporary banners highlights its beauty even more.

Paris's successful experience, which respected the primary objective of preserving historical monuments while hosting events in the heart of this city’s world heritage, created a unique experience for tourists—from experiencing modern structures to being present in the historical heart of Paris.

However, this event raises an important point: Iran, with its vast potential, can host cultural and artistic events in its historical sites across various cities while adhering to the principle of preserving historical monuments.

The concert by Alireza Ghorbani at the World Heritage Site of Persepolis after four decades is one of the successful examples of this type of event.

Now, in more significant steps, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, with precise planning, can create an appropriate platform to promote important annual events as part of an international calendar, marking a turning point in tourism planning. This not only brings foreign tourists to Iran and offers them a delightful experience of being part of a historical and cultural event but also significantly aids the tourism economy of local communities.

Seyed Amin Sanei Mehri

Deputy Director of PR @ Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts