"Iraq is more than a neighboring country for Iran"

President Pezeshkian's choosing of Iraq as the first destination for his trips shows the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Forat News.

"For Iran, Iraq is more than a neighboring country, Iraq is our friend and brother country and we have many points in common," Araghchi further said.

Pezeshkian's trip starts from Baghdad and includes Basra and Erbil, and the trip to Najaf and Karbala is also on the agenda, he added.

"Iran welcomes Iraq's initiatives to mediate in reducing tensions in the region, and in this regard, we appreciate hosting five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia," the Iranian top diplomat said.

"We are closely following the developments of Iraq's progress path," he also said, adding that any economic project that has regional effects requires its review among the countries of the region.

Regarding Tehran-Baghdad security agreement, Araghchi said, "We are pleased with Iraq's actions against groups that target Iran from its territory, and we are constantly consulting with the Iraqi side about the optimal implementation of the security agreement concluded in 2021."

"Security and stability in Iraq is security and stability for Iran and our common enemy is the Zionist regime," he also added.

MNA/ISN1403062012337