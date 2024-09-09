Anti-Iran terrorists relocated from Iran-Iraq border

The informed source told Tasnim on Monday that the action began at the request of the Iranian government and in cooperation with the central government in Baghdad and the Iranian security and political organizations, including the Supreme National Security Council, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the Intelligence Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kurdish people in Iran and Iraq had been calling for the disarmament and relocation of these groups due to the groups' use of the border bases to take ransom, carry out assassinations, and recruit child soldiers, the source added.

The source added that Iran pursued the evacuation of terrorists' bases because those bases had been turned into locations for cooperation with the Zionist regime to hatch plots against Iran.

He further stressed that the anti-Iranian Kurdish groups have been evacuated from the bases along the common border and were relocated to areas deep inside the Iraqi Kurdistan Region after being disarmed.

“The Komalah terrorist group has been deprived of its independence as they are planned to be inside the base under the full supervision of the Iraqi government,” the source added.

