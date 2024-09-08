Iraq relocates anti-Iran terror groups before Pezeshkian trip

The Komala terrorist group announced in a statement that in line with the implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq, it has evacuated its bases in Zargwez and transferred all its forces to the Swaresh district near the city of Dukan and 40 kilometers north of the previous location.

According to the security agreement that was concluded two years ago between Iran and Iraq, all terrorist and separatist groups must evacuate all their bases near Iran's borders and be disarmed.

In order to implement part of the agreement, some groups like the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran had already evacuated their headquarters. A few days ago just before the upcoming visit of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq, the Iraqi authorities, in order to show their goodwill and also in order to implement another part of the agreement, forced other terrorist groups such known as Komala groups to relocate and evacuate their current bases and relocate to other camps near Dukan.

The security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad to disarm and end the presence of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan was concluded after IRGC drone and missile attacks on the bases of those groups almost two years ago after their provocations during the foreign-backed riots in 2022.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Iraq on Wednesday in his first foreign trip since he took office in late July.

