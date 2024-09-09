  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2024, 8:14 PM

Yemen's Ansarullah condemns Israeli aggression on Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Ansarullah’s Political Bureau strongly condemned on Monday the Zionist aggression on the Syrian Masyaf region as in a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and international laws.

“The abandonment of the Palestinian people in Gaza by many Arab and Islamic regimes has emboldened the enemy to commit more crimes and attrocities,” the bureau said in a statement.

The statement declared the full solidarity with the Syrian government and the brotherly Syrian people, stressing Syria’s legitimate right to respond to the crime and any other violations targeting the Syrian territory.

It called on Arab and Islamic countries to break their silence and move towards collective action in confronting the Israeli and American terrorism.

MNA

