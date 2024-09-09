Syria reacts to Israeli airstrikes on its territory

The continuation of Israel's invasion of the territory of Syria and other countries in the region, as well as the continuation of the brutal war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, indicate the continuous efforts of this fascist and bloodthirsty regime to create more tension in the region, the Syrian foreign ministry said.

"The endless support of the US and some Western countries to the Zionist regime encourages this regime to commit more barbaric crimes."

Damascus strongly condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime on Syrian territory and warned about the continued silence of the world regarding Israel's disrespect for international laws.

Syria also emphasized its right to defend its sovereignty and liberate the occupied areas by using all legitimate means, including international law.

