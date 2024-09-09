US-backed forces relocate ISIL elements in Syria

Earlier, the American occupying forces had transferred ISIL terrorist groups from "Ghoyran" prison to the camps in Al-Tanf area on Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan in order to undergo the training services in the use of ammunition there, and then they were deployed around this area and in the Syrian desert to carry out attacks against civilians, buses, residential centers and army bases of Syria in eastern part of this country.

Back on august 10, the US Army sent another number of troops to its bases in northeastern Syria in continuation of the transfer of troops and military and logistic equipment to Syria in the last few days.

MA/Al-Alam