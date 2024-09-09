  1. Politics
Pres. Xi:

China to keep working on political solution to war in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing will "promote peace and dialogue" and continue helping to find a political solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Following a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store, Xi said China encourages all efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, media reported. 

He expressed hope that all parties will "accumulate favorable conditions for a political solution to the crisis through dialogue."

Back on July 8, Chinese President Xi Jining said that Ukraine and Russia would be better served laying down their arms and finding a diplomatic solution to their problems.

Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," TASS quoted Xi as saying.

"At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation, and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.

He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."

