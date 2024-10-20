Xi urges missile troops to boost deterrence,combat capability

During the inspection Xi also urged the strategic missile troops to "resolutely fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party and the people," state news agency Xinhua said.

According to Reuters, the PLA Rocket Force, which oversees the country's conventional and nuclear missiles, has been tasked with modernizing China's nuclear forces in the face of developments such as improved US missile defenses, better surveillance capabilities, and strengthened alliances.

During the inspection, Xi stressed the need to "adhere to political guidance, strengthen mission responsibility," and "promote high-quality development of the force construction," according to Chinese media outlet Cailianshe.

Last month China conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, underscoring growing international focus on the country's nuclear build-up.

SD/