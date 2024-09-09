Kremlin reacts to reports of Iran missiles supplies to Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that he saw the Wall Street Journal report, but added that "not every time such information corresponds to reality.

Also on Monday, CNN reported, citing sources, that Iran allegedly transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in special military operation in Ukraine.

"We have seen these reports, not every time such information corresponds to reality. Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas. And we will continue to do this in the interests of the peoples of our two countries," Peskov told reporters, according to Sputnik.

MNA