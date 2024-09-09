EU levels claims on Iran-Russia military cooperation

The European Union claimed Monday that its allies had shared intelligence that Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, and warned of new sanctions on Tehran if the deliveries were confirmed.

"We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia," EU spokesman Peter Stano claimed, Barron's reported.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani commented on the claims of sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

"As it has been emphasized many times, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while opposing the war, supports the political solution to resolve the disputes between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflicts," Kan'ani said.

"Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been a part of this conflict and its continuation," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, adding that Tehran always supported the political solution and bilateral talks to end the crisis.

The principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis remains unchanged, he underlined, emphasizing that the repetition of the claim of sending ballistic missiles to Russia is politically motivated and is completely baseless.

"The conventional military cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation has a history much older than the start of the Ukrainian war. These cooperations are within the framework of bilateral agreements and based on international norms and laws and have nothing to do with the Ukraine crisis," he noted.

