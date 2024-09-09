Jordanians hold rallies in support of anti-Zionist operation

In an anti-Zionist operation on Sunday, a Jordanian truck driver killed three Zionists at the Allenby Bridge border crossing that links Jordan to the occupied West Bank, a move done in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip that has been under a genocidal war by the Israeli regime since early October.

The shooter - identified by the Jordanian interior ministry as 39-year-old Maher Ziab Hussein al-Jazi - was shot dead by Israeli troops soon after the operation on the bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge.

Late on Sunday, hundreds of Jordanians in the capital Amman marched in support of al-Jazi, praising his “heroic” act against the occupying entity.

“We salute you Maher,” demonstrators chanted. “You caused an earthquake in Israel.”

The attack, the first of its kind along the border with Jordan since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October, occurred in an Israeli-controlled commercial cargo area where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the occupied West Bank.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which is allowed to operate in Jordan, organized the 90-minute demonstration.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, which carried out Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli regime on October 7.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since early October last year is now close to 41,000, mostly women and children.

AMK/PressTV