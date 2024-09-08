3 Israeli troops killed at Jordan-West Bank Allenby crossing

"Israel's" Magen David Adom ambulance service indicated that it treated the three men at the scene before announcing their deaths.

The media confirmed that the shooter, a Jordanian truck driver, arrived at the crossing and opened fire in the area, initially resulting in three critical injuries before being shot dead by Israeli occupation forces.

The local media in the Zionist regime confirmed that the targeted individuals were security personnel in the crossing's authority, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report which called the incident a "very severe operation, resulting from a failure in security procedures at the Allenby Bridge," the shooting was carried out with a pistol at close range. They added that the Israeli military is detaining truck drivers at the crossing.

The Allenby Bridge, known officially in Jordan as the King Hussein Bridge and also called the al-Karameh Bridge is a bridge that crosses the Jordan River near the city of Areeha in the occupied West Bank and the town of al-Karameh in Jordan.

MNA