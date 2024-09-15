Jordan PM submits resignation days after parliamentary polls

Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh's government tendered its resignation to King Abdullah on Sunday, after Khasawneh recorded the longest tenure as prime minister under King Abdullah II since he ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.

Bisher Al-Khasawneh was appointed to form the government on October 7, 2020, succeeding Omar Al-Razzaz.

Khasawneh has now served 1,437 days in office, including seven cabinet reshuffles.

This surpasses Abdullah Ensour, who led the 14th and 15th governments, serving 1,326 days between November 11, 2012, and May 29, 2016.

SD/