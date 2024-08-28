Jordan urges UN to act against Israel threats on Al-Aqsa

The Israeli minister claimed that building a synagogue on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City would ensure equal rights for Muslims and Jews, which violates UN resolutions and the status quo of Al-Aqsa, Al Mayadeen reported.

"We urge the Security Council and all members of the Int’l community to take immediate effective action to stop the illegal Israeli measures that violate the historical and legal status quo at occupied Jerusalem’s Holy Sites. As the occupying power, Israel is legally responsible for protecting the historical and legal Status quo," Safadi wrote on X on Tuesday.

The Jordanian minister urged the UNSC to adopt a binding resolution that prevents the occupation from committing further violations and escalations around the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

"The situation is already explosive. The hate-driven ideology enabling the designs to change the identity of the Mosque will provide the spark. The consequences will be dangerous," Safadi highlighted.

The top diplomat's condemnation follows the occupation government's commitment to financing the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by illegal Israeli settlers after Ben-Gvir's statements.

Ben-Gvir has included changes to the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque in his ministry's formal action plans. His plan aims to alter the status quo at the Mosque by taking control of the site and allowing access to Israeli settlers.

