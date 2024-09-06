Hezbollah fires drones, rockets Israeli military bases

Hezbollah said in a brief statement that its members launched a squadron of kamikaze drones and multiple BM-21 Grad rockets at the Ramot Naftali barracks on Thursday evening, hitting the designated targets precisely.

The resistance group also fired drones at the command headquarters of the al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks, and the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 south of the Yaara barracks

Hezbollah said the attacks were in response to Israeli airstrikes on border towns in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, Hezbollah fighters launched a salvo of rockets at a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the al-Tayhat Hill, resulting in “direct hits.”

The resistance group also pounded the Israeli al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Hamas.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 40,878 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.

