Pezeshkian congrats sitting volleyball team championship

"The championship of the brave sitting volleyball players in the Paralympics will never be repeated, congratulations to the (Iranian) volleyball players, (their) coaches, and all the people of Iran," Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X on Friday night.

Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team claimed their eighth gold medal in the Paralympics, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 (20-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-14) on Friday in Paris.

Iran earned three wins over Ukraine, Brazil, and Germany in Pool B and then defeated Egypt 3-1 to book their place in the final.

Egypt also won the bronze medal after defeating Germany 3-2.

Iran has won seven out of 12 sitting volleyball gold medals since 1976 including the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

