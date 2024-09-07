  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2024, 5:48 PM

Pezeshkian:

Expanding ties with Tajikistan Iran foreign policy priority

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iranian President in his congratulatory message to the President of Tajikistan stressed that expanding relations and cooperation with the countries of the region, especially the Republic of Tajikistan is the priority for Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the anniversary of the country's independence.

Pezeshkian stressed that expanding relations and cooperation with the countries of the region, especially the Republic of Tajikistan is the priority of the foreign policy of the 14th government of Iran.

"I believe that the relations based on mutual respect between the people of the two countries will be strengthened and developed more than in the past, " he stated in his message to Tajikistan president.

