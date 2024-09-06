  1. Politics
UK to provide 650 missiles toward Ukrainian air defenses

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The United Kingdom will deliver additional 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) Martlet missiles to Ukraine to boost its air defenses, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The new military aid package worth over 160 million pounds ($210 million) was announce din the run-up to the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at US Air Force Base in Ramstein. The delivery is expected to be completed by the end of the year, TASS reported.

Built by French defense industry company Thales at their factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the missiles are highly versatile and can be fired from a variety of platforms on land, sea, and air. First reports about the use of those missiles by Ukraine emerged back in 2022, although their overall number has not been disclosed.

London’s military aid, supplied to the Kiev government since February 2022, has totaled 7.6 billion pounds ($10 billion). Apart from Martlet, the United Kingdom handed over long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 self-propelled howitzers, M270 multiple-launch rocket systems and NLAW fire-and-forget anti-tank weapons systems, the report added.

