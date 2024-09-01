Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver

Drone debris sparked fires at the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station in the Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia, officials and media said, Reuters reports.

Russia's defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence units had destroyed 158 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including nine over Moscow and its surrounding region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones targeted the Moscow refinery and a fire was being extinguished at a "separate technical room" at the plant.

Russia's TASS news agency, citing fire emergency officials, said the fire was assigned the highest level of complexity, which may require additional rescue units.

The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russia's security services, said loud blasts were heard near the Konakovo power plant.

Tver Governor Igor Rudenya said there was a fire in the town of Konakovo but that electricity and gas supplies were uninterrupted. He did not say what was burning.

Ukraine also attempted to strike the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region with three drones, Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the Kashira city district said on Telegram. There was no fire, damage or casualties as a result of the attack, he said.

"Electricity is being supplied without problems," Shuvalov posted on Telegram.

The defence ministry said 46 drones were destroyed over the border region of Kursk, 34 over Bryansk, 28 over Voronezh and 14 over the Belgorod regions. Several more were downed over Kaluga, Lipetsk, Ryazan and a score of other Russian regions, the ministry said.

MNA/PR