US, UK plan indefinite extension of nuclear weapon coop. pact

The pact – last renewed in 2014 for a 10-year term that expires in December – allows nuclear technology and information to be exchanged, but not nuclear weapons or control over them, Financial Times reported.

According to the FT report, the new version of that pact has been officially proposed by the American and British governments, but it is necessary to approve it in the Parliament and Congress of the two countries.

In UK, the updated pact will be automatically ratified provided that the UK Parliament does not pass a resolution against it within 21 business days.

