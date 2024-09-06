US announces $250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

"I'm pleased to say that President Biden will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It will surge more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements and will deliver them at the speed of war," said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the start of talks in a Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

“This coalition of some 50 nations stands united and firm, and today we will push even harder to step up our support for Ukraine,” he said, adding, "This is a critical moment. Time is of the essence, especially with winter on its way, and we must all step up our support and quickly."

The new military aid to Ukraine is expected to include ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, artillery rounds, anti-tank and anti-air weapons.

Austin’s statement comes at a time when Ukrainian forces are advancing into Russia's Kursk region which Russian forces are pushing deeper in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met in person with top US military officials and the representatives of Kiev’s international backers at the meeting in the southwest of Frankfurt to press for more weapons support.

MA/Press TV