Netanyahu determined to break down whole region into pieces

“The Israeli cabinet led by [Benjamin] Netanyahu is dogged to break up the region into pieces and create a situation where Israel is the strongest entity. We must stand by Gaza, back the Palestinian nation's legitimate right to establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and stop the ongoing massacres in Gaza above all else,” Nabih Berri said on Saturday.

He went on to state that the incumbent Israeli administration thwarts any initiative aimed at stopping the Gaza war, and the unprecedented set of war crimes that is occurring in the besieged coastal territory.

Netanyahu is implementing the saying that “The best among the Gentiles deserves to be killed,” which provides the ideological basis for the destruction of the Palestinian nation, Berri noted.

The senior Lebanese legislator described Israel’s genocidal war on war as a deliberate attempt by the Zionist regime to change the geographical makeup of the region.

“The fall of Gaza will be a nasty fall for the entire Muslim Ummah in terms of security, culture, history and its geographical borders. Standing by Gaza and Palestine is a test of humanity for Arabs and Muslims. Success in such a test can only be achieved by intensifying resistance against the apartheid Zionist regime through all available means, including armed struggle,” Berri stated.

MA/Press TV