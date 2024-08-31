New missile attack reported in Gulf of Aden

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that it had received a report that a merchant ship was hit by two missiles while passing through the Gulf of Aden.

UKMTO reported that the first missile hit within 50 meters of the ship's bow, while the second missile hit near the ship's stern, indicating the targeting's accuracy.

The media or the Yemeni authorities have not yet reacted to this news.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

